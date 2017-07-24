£1.3million Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster hits the Nürburgring

This rather nice looking Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster was probably the most expensive car lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife today. And that’s even including two very blue McLaren MSO-kitted 720s… (more on those later)

The Zagato Speedster uses the big naturally-aspirated 5.9ltr V12 of the regular Vanquish, but with an extra few ponies stuffed in, for around 600 horsepower.

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster

With only 28 units to be built, Autocar are predicting a whopping £1.3m pricetag. Which probably means that roadtesting the car on the Nürburgring is an extravagant waste of time and money, as it’s destined for a vacuum-packed, humidity-free existence in some sad collection.

At least we got to hear it’s old-school V12 howl though, albeit in the poverty-spec, 99 produced, Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante. It sounds the same, even in such a commoner’s car…

