2017 Nürburgring Opening times just released

Just before the Christmas holidays, and directly on the day I don’t have even a laptop to hand, the Nürburgring have released the planned opening times for public driving on the Nordschleife.



It’s all accessible through the new GreenhellDriving portal I blogged about last month.

I’ve not spotted any big surprises yet, and there’s no sign of the cancelled Sunday TF sessions that a few individuals got so worked up about.﻿

At first glance, it looks like one of the biggest years yet for TF dates. Only three weekends in Spring and Summer are ‘closed’.



﻿

Even the recently confirmed Rock Am Ring weekend is now two whole days of driving. Which means the old days of the Nordschleife being a camping ground might be gone!

Click here to get started

(I’ll figure out a nice way to display the dates on BTG soon. An .ical would be lovely… just saying!)

