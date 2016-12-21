2017 Nürburgring Opening times just released

Just before the Christmas holidays, and directly on the day I don’t have even a laptop to hand, the Nürburgring have released the planned opening times for public driving on the Nordschleife.
It’s all accessible through the new GreenhellDriving portal I blogged about last month.
I’ve not spotted any big surprises yet, and there’s no sign of the cancelled Sunday TF sessions that a few individuals got so worked up about.
At first glance, it looks like one of the biggest years yet for TF dates. Only three weekends in Spring and Summer are ‘closed’.
Even the recently confirmed Rock Am Ring weekend is now two whole days of driving. Which means the old days of the Nordschleife being a camping ground might be gone!
(I’ll figure out a nice way to display the dates on BTG soon. An .ical would be lovely… just saying!)