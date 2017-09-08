Community, Nürburgring News

#Club1000 is coming

A long time ago, before social media, before blogs like this one, a sub-10-minute lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife was a badge of honour. It took driving skill, track knowledge and courage to achieve.

But nowadays you could do it in airport rental car. I mean you shouldn’t. But you could. Which means it’s all about sub-8-minutes now.

Some BTGers might buy quarter-million-€ cars to do it, others will build 400hp racecars with plates. I even have my own sub-8 family wagon Cupra! But the mission is always to dominate touristenfahrten with 7-minute laps. I’m guilty as anybody, but I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that the Nürburgring has been contaminated by this attitude.

Now BTG’s #Club1000 offers the antidote!

Inspired by our Citroen C1 racing adventure, where we discovered next-level-racing fun, at low-level speeds, BTG is bringing 1-litre fun to the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and other great racing tracks!

The emphasis is on driver skill, big fun, great meets and building your own #RingTool to a good standard. It’s not about how much horsepower you can buy or how many times you can post your first Sub8 youtube link. There will be no Sub8s, no harry’s laptimers, and no excuses! DRIVING FOR FUN!

The 2018 #Club1000 is a CLUB and NOT a race, and it’s open to:

  • Road-legal cars originally fitted with engines up to 1049cc – the cars will be driven at the Nürburgring and must meet all the standards that entails (read those here).
  • Remember, you UK and NL types, that you’re bringing your car to the land of TÜV. All your German and Swiss friends have a tough job ahead of them to make their cars legal. We will expect neat and tidy cars with no sharp bits, no pokey-out bits and no dangerous defects.
  • Cars must use the original chassis and original motors with original un-modified internals, only like-for-like replacements are allowed. No fitting Fiesta engines to Pumas, no de-stroking a 1.4 K-series to 1.0, or fitting Schrick cams  to a Polo. Standard cam-timing, standard pulleys.
  • No bike engine kit-cars, no turbos/superchargers (original or aftermarket), no nitrous, no methanol.
  • Intakes and exhausts are free. (Remember those cams and cranks are stock, so your £4k Jenvey throttle bodies aren’t going to have much of an effect)
  • Minimum safety requirements for participation on track will be half-cage, fixed-back bucket seat and road-legal 4-point harness, helmet and a hand-held fire extinguisher securely fastened.
  • Nankang tyres are compulsory. We recommend an AR1 semi-slick for ultimate performance, an AS1 street tyre for the best price, or an NS2R for the best of both worlds
  • Suspension: Dampers, springs and anti-roll bars are free, BUT  no coil-overs or height adjustable platforms.*
  • Weight-saving is fine, but ultimately the car should be considered road-legal by the Germans when entering the Nürburgring. So don’t think you can cut the roof off, or replace the windscreen with a sheet of sticky-back plastic. Glass front windscreens and intact body panels are compulsory, as are mirrors and windscreen wipers! Dashboards must be stock, door-cards must protect both driver and passenger from any sharp-edges.
  • It’s a CLUB not a RACE!

Aside from the obvious fun at the Nordschleife (Touristenfahrten and trackdays) we are also planning some small-scale action at Kart tracks and the Nürburgring FSZ sprint track.

A small membership fee will be payable, and in return you will receive your official #Club1000 sticker kit, access to the members-only group forum for sharing technical information, and invitations to the planned events.

Trackday entries will be offered at a discount rate, and we will be endeavouring to bring you some interesting venues with a wallet-friendly entry fee.

The full sticker kit will be designed soon. Car numbers will be first-come first-served from 000 to 999,  to be reserved soon. You won’t be alone in the car park!

Member NumberCar NumberTeam NameLead DriverDriver 2Driver 3Car
0000#TeamBTGDale LomasAli RobertsonToyota Yaris P1
1007Fridge To PantryJames Bright
223Mitch SturingNissan Micra K11
3002Team Slap & TickleMatthew TruscottVauxhall Corsa C
4956The Pflanzgarten IIIEd ArterTom ReynoldsNissan Micra K12
5101Team Wizard's SleeveChris TurnerJames LightfootToyota Yaris P1
688Team UnicornsMichael WheelerNissan Micra K11
769Team RSTPaul RobertsTony StrongToyota Yaris P1
875Team WahlbergTerje WahlbergVW Groove UP!
9006Jay Ralph
10888Bam SportDavid Gascoigne
11018BiB MotorsportNeil RobsonVauxhall Nova
12013Jo
1327Laurin Johlen
14959SSCThomas Gröner
15484Jayk AllenDaihatsu Charade
16094Alexander Schiffmann
17555Neil Foster
1893Mike Hope of Wooler LTDJamie HopeToyota Yaris P1
19666"Cosworth Kid"
2048Jake ForsterSEAT Arosa
2111ZiegelworksRobert WilkeningCarsten HartmannNissan Micra K11
223Howat AutomotiveAlexander HowatVauxhall Corsa C
23701Flying TofuAndre HartmannClemens HornDaihatsu Cuore L701
2444Nigel McGowanToyota Yaris P1
25420Team Wizard's SleeveRob LangtonToyota Yaris P1
26017By Gosh Height MotorsportBennett Warden
28004Fantastic 4Dan KayserToyota Yaris P1
30173Eagle HPDEJeroen Van ReethToyota Starlet EP80
32808Ray FrancisFrancisco Borges
33187David Day
3479Seven Nine EngineeringLatham PapworthHonda Beat PP1
35123Spinbach I Wimbach RacingAaran HerrattLiam Straiton Hefin West
37456Empire MotorsportDerek Muldertba
38675Apex NürburgRobert Mitchelltbatba

