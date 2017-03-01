FULL VIDEO: Lamborghini goes 6m52

They did it, and they shot the video to prove it. Ride onboard with the new 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Performante for a ridiculous 6m52s industry-length lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Holy crap. Batshit fast. But rather controlled, don’t you think? Nothing like crazy Aventador lap.

Maybe it’s the low-down bumper-cam hides some of the cockpit drama, but there’s virtually no understeer on display. This is an impressive car, and the much vaunted active arrow are certainly having an effect.

But there’s always a ‘but’, isn’t there?

Here it comes; the 2016 track is faster thanks to the modifications at Flugplatz. That’s not opinion, that’s fact. Just look at the many sub-8 VLN laps this year for proof.

But is it five whole seconds faster? The Porsche 918 hybrid did 6m57s remember?

Next: tyres. Wow! The car looks like it could be on slicks, it’s so planted. Officially, they’re PirelliTrofeo R, in case you’re wondering!

We need to know more…

