OFFICIAL: #TeamBTG announces impending VLN awesomeness

Some days I really have to pinch myself, you know, just to check that this is reality. And not some fevered pain-killer-induced hallucination on a hospital bed, because in real-life I’ve crashed.

What on Earth am I on about? Well, this…

The short story, for you BTGers whose time is so precious, is that the BTG/Milltek love story has taken a new, exciting, (and daunting) turn. The long story? Well, read on

WARNING! OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE FOLLOWS:

(Yeah, I still wrote it, but it’s more official this way)

---- Milltek Sport. Press Information For Immediate Circulation ----

Thursday 12th January 2017 Milltek Sport Announces 2017 Nürburgring Campaign at Autosport Milltek Sport are using the 2017 Autosport International show to unveil their newest racing car, a box-fresh 2017 Toyota GT86 Cup built by Toyota Motorsports GmbH. The factory-built racer will be competing in the 2017 VLN Championship, specifically in the GT86 single-make class, as well as the Nürburgring and Silverstone 24-hour races. Driving duties for the VLN championship will once again fall to local hero Lucian ‘Luke’ Gavris and Milltek’s new German Business Development Manager Dale Lomas. Milltek-sponsored British GT3 star Tom Onslow-Cole will also join for key rounds. Luke and Dale bring decades of Nordschleife racing to the team, while Tom’s talents and experiences have been honed by years of racing in the top classes. “The Nürburgring Nordschleife is like no other track in the world”, commented Onslow-Cole. “Driving it in the Toyota GT86 is a lot of fun and the championship is seriously competitive. I’m looking forward to racing for the class win with the Milltek Sport team.”” With decades of racing experience behind them, Milltek are already no strangers to the Nürburgring or 24-hour racing. Last year the team raced a Fiesta ST, BMW M3 and a GT86. “We enjoyed a great international response to our VLN participation last year,” confirms Milltek Sport Managing Director Steve Pound. “Although our Fiesta ST was a great car, our two races with the GT86 were phenomenally exciting and went down really well with customers globally. We felt at home immediately, and we’re keen to grow the relationship between Toyota Motorsports, the Nürburgring and Milltek Sport. Testing our products in the toughest races on the toughest tracks is exactly how we can keep Milltek at the cutting edge of the automotive field.” VLN is an FIA International Championship that runs exclusively on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, read more at www.vln.de. For more details on the Milltek Sport range, please click to www.millteksport.com

We still support LiteBlox batteries, and they support BTG. There is literally no real competition to their V1 Lithium-IRON battery, and they’re already on V3… WHAT’S THIS? Me? Playing computer games? Wait… … that’s a MILLTEK simrig… because it’s steel and we can bend it. Of course. The NEW Clubsport S. The fastest standard FWD EVER around the Nürburgring. And we’re going to make it even more fastener. No, really. We are. I sell exhausts, me.

