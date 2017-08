Before the internet is set ablaze by the new 991 GT2RS doing a ridiculous laptime with a factory driver, and tyres hand-delivered from Clermont-Ferrand, I just wanted to share this latest SportAuto video.

It’s magazine road tester Christian Gebhardt going hell for leather in the Manthey-modded, ex-factory test mule 991 GT3RS.

And it’s awesome.

Now back to work you slackers, it’s still 8 hours ’til the weekend!

