VIDEO: NextEV claim crazy-fast 7m04s Nürburgring laptime

Remember that suspiciously unrecognisable electric supercar that BTGers spotted last month? It was the Chinese NextEV prototype and now we can enjoy the fruits of their marketing labours.

Because, as is de rigeur in the supercar world, no sooner have they made the car than the firm has claimed a Nordschleife lap record: 7m05s allegedly (but more on that in a moment). First, enjoy the video, uploaded in just 480p resolution. Seriously?!

Lovely video, but obviously edited by somebody who’s never been to the ‘Ring. It bounces around all over the lap, start to finish, to middle, back to start… ergh!

But there’s NO ONBOARD LAP… and you know what I’m going to say already, right?

SHOW US THE FULL ONBOARD LAP OR GTFO.

I like the car, it’s gorgeous and boasts a whopping 1 MEGAWATT of power. That’s like 1360hp and similar to a Koenigsegg One:1.

BUT it sounds like an RC car murdering a hair-dryer, and the claim that it produces 3G of cornering force is so laughably optimistic that I won’t even quantify it with a response*.

*OK, I’ll bite. Stefan Bellof’s 956 could MAYBE produce almost 3G of lateral acceleration, and he did 6m11s with a lot less than 1360hp. So even if you believe the outrageous claim that this car did 7m05 in one lap, then you’d also have to admit that’s pretty rubbish for a 3G downforce car with 1mW of power… 😉

UPDATE: I now have seen the official claimed specs (posted below) and NIO claim 2.53g of lateral cornering at 230kmh. That’s still a lot. Hmmm… we need that onboard video!

