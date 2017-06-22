VIDEO: This is the new Camaro ZL1 1LE doing a 7m16s lap of the Nürburgring

While the Dodge Demon focussed on power, acceleration and straightline drag racing to make it’s name. The new Camaro 1LE returned to the Nürburgring. With ‘only’ 640hp on tap from it’s supercharged V8, this muscle car can’t be underestimated…

…because it just did a 7m16s lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

And you can watch it right here:

Luckily enough, I happened to be there in an official capacity, and I can confirm that, if anything, it looked even faster in real life!

If you're into it, you could find the exact moment in the new #camaro1le #nurburgring laptime video that matched this video from my camera … #bridgetogantry A post shared by Dale Lomas (@dalomas) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

The Camaro ZL1 is the supercharged big-boy of the Camaro family. And that 1LE code is the special ‘track package’ option that adds huge super-sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tyres (in a whopping 305-30-19 up front and 325-30-19 in the rear!), reworked suspension and much improved aero dynamics.

Read the full press release here.

Interestingly enough, two of the components are adjustable. The rear antiroll bar and the front camber plates. That’s all very ‘trackday’, and added to the exposed carbon fibre and huge Brembos, it’s hard to ignore the new Camaro.

But now it’s as fast the Corvette, what comes next?

