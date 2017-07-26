Viper ACR-E reports 7m03s “still warming up”

A quick update from the Viper team I’ve been reporting on this week. After the tragedy of Monday’s 1-hour session being rained off, the guys managed to get a single clear lap today, with no rain.

And on that single lap, Dominik Farnbacher took the road-legal, bone-stock Viper ACR Extreme around the Nordschleife in 7m03s, according to this facebook post:

Dominik also said there’s more to come, with a sub-7 being possible. If the weather holds, we might even see another run tomorrow before the public session begins around 1730.

Watch this space!

