2021 N24 limited spectators allowed, tickets now on sale!

20 hours ago
Dale Lomas

Some fantastic news this morning, as the Nürburgring and ADAC have announced that 10,000 tickets have gone on sale for this year’s Nürburgring 24-hour race. With less than two weeks before the first cars hit the race track for night-time qualifying, this is fantastic news.

Naturally you can purchase the tickets immediately from the updated Nürburgring website. Tickets are only for the grandstands, but cost as little as €20 when pre-ordered online. A whole weekend pass (actually good for several days of racing) is only €55 per person online. 

Visitors must have tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 48-hours, or have been vaccinated, or have a doctors letter attesting to a positive recovery (and immunity) from COVID-19. Both PCR (up to 48 hours old) and Rapid (up to 24 hours-old)tests are allowed.

You can read the full nitty-gritty over at the Nürburgring’s website right now

I’m as disappointed as any of you that a solution for camping couldn’t be found this year. This will now be the second year of N24 without BBQ smoke, Euro-beat, and air-horns to greet the incoming night-drivers. But now there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and for that I’m grateful!

Photos courtesy of the official Nürburgring 24-hour website!

