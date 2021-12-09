Nürburgring News Trackday

2022 Nürburgring Nordschleife Trackday dates

2 days ago
Dale Lomas

Trackdays at the Nürburgring are, for many people, the perfect way to experience the Nordschleife. On private trackdays you can run full laps, enjoying the full 20,823 mtrs of the old Northloop, without going through the ticket barriers every lap.

Some organisers will allow you to bring track-only cars, while others insist on you bringing road-legal (and insured!) vehicles. Prices range wildly, but you’ll normally be paying a minimum of €600 per day. This can increase drastically for the more ‘exclusive’ events.

Here are the events that I recommend in 2022:

DateTimeOrganiserPriceNotes
19/04/220800-1630Circuit Days & BTG!£579£479 if you book before 1/1/22
Extra £20 off with discount code BTG
20/04/220800-1630Circuit Days & BTG!£579£479 if you book before 1/1/22
Extra £20 off with discount code BTG
18/05/220800-1630Schnelleschwaben€849Road cars only, insurance mandatory.
01/07/220800-1630Circuit Days & BTG!£599£499 if you book before 1/1/22
**Extra £20 off with discount code BTG**
15/07/220800-1630Skylimit Events€850 full day
€540 afternoon
25/07/220800-1630Schnelleschwaben (NOS 500)€1099Experienced drivers only!
Road cars only, insurance mandatory.
23/08/220800-1630Skylimit Events€850 full day
€540 afternoon
30/09/220800-1630Schnelleschwaben€849Road cars only, insurance mandatory.
14/10/220800-1630Circuit Days & BTG!£579£479 if you book before 1/1/22
**Extra £20 off with discount code BTG**

 

