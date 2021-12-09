2022 Nürburgring Nordschleife Trackday dates

Trackdays at the Nürburgring are, for many people, the perfect way to experience the Nordschleife. On private trackdays you can run full laps, enjoying the full 20,823 mtrs of the old Northloop, without going through the ticket barriers every lap.
Some organisers will allow you to bring track-only cars, while others insist on you bringing road-legal (and insured!) vehicles. Prices range wildly, but you’ll normally be paying a minimum of €600 per day. This can increase drastically for the more ‘exclusive’ events.
Here are the events that I recommend in 2022:
|Date
|Time
|Organiser
|Price
|Notes
|19/04/22
|0800-1630
|Circuit Days & BTG!
|£579
|£479 if you book before 1/1/22
Extra £20 off with discount code BTG
|20/04/22
|0800-1630
|Circuit Days & BTG!
|£579
|£479 if you book before 1/1/22
Extra £20 off with discount code BTG
|18/05/22
|0800-1630
|Schnelleschwaben
|€849
|Road cars only, insurance mandatory.
|01/07/22
|0800-1630
|Circuit Days & BTG!
|£599
|£499 if you book before 1/1/22
**Extra £20 off with discount code BTG**
|15/07/22
|0800-1630
|Skylimit Events
|€850 full day
€540 afternoon
|25/07/22
|0800-1630
|Schnelleschwaben (NOS 500)
|€1099
|Experienced drivers only!
Road cars only, insurance mandatory.
|23/08/22
|0800-1630
|Skylimit Events
|€850 full day
€540 afternoon
|30/09/22
|0800-1630
|Schnelleschwaben
|€849
|Road cars only, insurance mandatory.
|14/10/22
|0800-1630
|Circuit Days & BTG!
|£579
|£479 if you book before 1/1/22
**Extra £20 off with discount code BTG**