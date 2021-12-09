2022 Nürburgring Nordschleife Trackday dates

Trackdays at the Nürburgring are, for many people, the perfect way to experience the Nordschleife. On private trackdays you can run full laps, enjoying the full 20,823 mtrs of the old Northloop, without going through the ticket barriers every lap.

Some organisers will allow you to bring track-only cars, while others insist on you bringing road-legal (and insured!) vehicles. Prices range wildly, but you’ll normally be paying a minimum of €600 per day. This can increase drastically for the more ‘exclusive’ events.

Here are the events that I recommend in 2022:

Date Time Organiser Price Notes 19/04/22 0800-1630 Circuit Days & BTG! £579 £479 if you book before 1/1/22

Extra £20 off with discount code BTG 20/04/22 0800-1630 Circuit Days & BTG! £579 £479 if you book before 1/1/22

Extra £20 off with discount code BTG 18/05/22 0800-1630 Schnelleschwaben €849 Road cars only, insurance mandatory. 01/07/22 0800-1630 Circuit Days & BTG! £599 £499 if you book before 1/1/22

**Extra £20 off with discount code BTG** 15/07/22 0800-1630 Skylimit Events €850 full day

€540 afternoon 25/07/22 0800-1630 Schnelleschwaben (NOS 500) €1099 Experienced drivers only!

Road cars only, insurance mandatory. 23/08/22 0800-1630 Skylimit Events €850 full day

€540 afternoon 30/09/22 0800-1630 Schnelleschwaben €849 Road cars only, insurance mandatory. 14/10/22 0800-1630 Circuit Days & BTG! £579 £479 if you book before 1/1/22

**Extra £20 off with discount code BTG**

