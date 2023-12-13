2024 Nürburgring Trackday dates include a £279 open pitlane event!

The 2024 Nürburgring Nordschleife calendar and opening times are slowly slotting in to place. Last night the TDOs (Track Day Organisers) all got their confirmations from the circuit operators, with their dates set in metaphorical stone.

Circuit Days; a £279 trackday?!

The official BTG partner in open pitlane Nordschleife trackdays for over 10 years, the partnership jumps up a level in 2024 with FOUR dates available to drive! As usual, a hefty discount applies to those who book early, and there’s an extra £20 off if you use the code BTG at booking.

That means the November 11th event is a ridiculously cheap £279 if you book with the code before January 1st 2024!

Of course, the prime dates of April 29th & 30th, July 1st, and October 14th are all a little more expensive, offering more tracktime (0800 to 1630 each day) at a warmer time of the year. But even so, the April event is available to BTG users for just £479 per day, and the rest for £529. Remember to use the code!

Other trackday organisers

Our friends at Schnelleschwaben, Trackdays.de, Skylimitevents, and Destination-Nürburgring have also released their own dates! And many of them are offering ‘Early Bird’ discounts too, so it’s worth checking them out too!

