Cancellation averted: the 2021 N24 is ready to go!

Great news from the ADAC 24hr camp today. Both the N24 qualifying race May 8th and 9th, and the main event, June 3rd to 6th, have been green-lighted to go ahead as planned. Only at the start of this week I reported on the pressures the event was facing, and how extra funding would need to be secured before today (Friday).

Thankfully, the official N24 news website is reporting that these extra funds were secured. Once again the circuit operators, Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co KG, have stepped up to the plate, as have the major German manufacturers: Audi, BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche. In addition to those Glickenhaus have offered a donation to the marshalls fund again, and more funds were offered by tyre manufacturers Falken, Goodyear and Michelin.

James Glickenhaus himself posted this message on Wednesday:

This is, of course, fantastic news for the event, the organisers, the fans and the teams. While the team I was supposed to be driving for probably remains sidelined by quarantine and travel issues, the 147 cars expected to start the first VLN tomorrow shows that racing at the Nürburgring is still very much alive!

You can read the full story here.

Jochen from Frozenspeed has been shooting the trackday ahead of VLN1 today:

Liked it? Take a second to support Dale Lomas on Patreon!

Related posts from BTG

Comments

comments