RINGTOOL: Watch a built Volvo 850R conquer the Nordschleife

17 hours ago
Dale Lomas

The #Ringtool drives on my Nürburgring BTG Youtube channel have been going down a storm, and I’ve been busy setting up more of them. One of them is so awesome, that I’m gonna share it all with you now, even though I won’t be able to actually test it until the Circuit-Days Nürburgring Nordschleife trackday in July.

This is Emiel’s awesome, #builtnotbought, Volvo 850R trackcar. It’s running 300hp from it’s 5-pot turbo engine, with a Drenth LSD helping get the monstrous 500Nm of torque to the ground. Amazingly, this ’90s touringcar legend isn’t even *that* heavy, weighing in at just 1290kg.

With its big brakes, KW V2 suspension and a lot of hard-work, this Volvo makes for a stunning #ringtool. You can watch a video of Emiel below:

When I was a kid, I had a Volvo 850R bodyshell on my Tamiya touring-car, and I loved sitting down to cheer on my favourite BTCC driver, Rickard Rydell.

To say that I’m excited about making a video of Emiel’s #fastwagon is an understatement. I can’t bleedin’ wait!

If you can’t wait either, go follow @myvolvo850rtrackdaycar on Instagram, and check out these details below:

BTG NEEDS YOUR #RINGTOOL!

Get in touch with me on my Nürburgring-themed Instagram or Facebook page if you have an awesome #ringtool with a great story.

