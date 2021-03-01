BIG update to the 2021 Nürburgring trackday season…

Welcome to another COVID-cancellation announcement. Yep, I’m getting sick of these too, but I think I can see a light at the end of this long, dark tunnel!*

This time it’s affecting the double-header Circuit-Days and BTG trackdays that were originally planned for April 6th and 7th. Due to the unclear travel situations, Nürburgring have allowed us to move these dates back to June 19th and November 12th.

Circuit-Days are in the process of contacting those of you already booked into the April days, many of which have already moved into the July 1st event.

But there are still a few spaces in the new Tuesday June 29th trackday date, Monday October 11th and more on Friday November 12th.

If you do choose to book, don’t forget to use the code BTG to save yourself £50 on either date.

And, for the first time ever, you can get £50 off at Spa too – because on Thursday 11th we’ll be at Spa Francorchamps too!

You can book all of those dates directly at Circuit-Days.co.uk

*let’s hope that’s not another train!

