Today is the last day of tourist driving at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in ’21, as extensive groundworks will begin shortly. Lots of people from all over the world have managed to make the journey today.

If you can’t be there for some chilled laps, then don’t fret. Here are some photos from the carpark.

See you here in 2022?

