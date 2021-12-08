2022 Nürburgring Trackday dates and discount codes!

If you’re looking for some open-pitlane Nordschleife action in 2022, then you’ve come to the right place! Together with Circuit-Days, we’ve got 4 days spread across 3 events and a MASSIVE £120 discount if you book early and use the code BTG.

April 19th and 20th

We’ve got three open-pitlane events planned with our friends at CD. Let’s start with April 19th and 20th. That’s our first one, a double-header following the massive 2022 Easter weekend! Easter is traditionally a 4-day festival of #touristenfahrten, from Kar Freitag through to Easter Monday. And now we have the Tuesday and Wednesday for open-pitlane shenanigans too!

Normal Price: £579

Discount Price: £459 (£100 off if booked before 1/1/22 and £20 off with discount code BTG)

BOOK HERE

July 1st

Next up is our mid-Summer date! July 1st falls on a Friday, which should make for a great weekend. Saturday is an RCN race, so that means you could do the trackday on Friday, watch the racing on Saturday, maybe get a cheeky TF lap after that, and then lap all day Sunday during TF.

Normal Price: £599

Discount Price: £479 (£100 off if booked before 1/1/22 and £20 off with discount code BTG)

BOOK HERE

October 14th

Last stop in 2022 is October 14th, another Friday!

Normal Price: £579

Discount Price: £459 (£100 off if booked before 1/1/22 and £20 off with discount code BTG)

BOOK HERE

