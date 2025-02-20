End of an Era: Nürburgring Bans Motorcycles from TF

The Nürburgring operators have just announced arguably THE MOST SIGNIFICANT change in the history of the Nordschleife: motorcycles will no longer be allowed on the 20.8km circuit during public Touristenfahrten sessions.

Effective immediately, the legendary 20.8 km Nordschleife is now restricted to cars only during public hours, with motorcycles relegated to the two last remaining motorcycle training events and the infamous ‘Anlassen’ convoy lap. (More about those guided trainings below)

This decision, which came after zero consultation with the community, marks the end of an era for motorcyclists. From the first race back in 1927, to the 40,000 bikers who attended last year’s Anlassen, motorcycles have been an integral part of the Nürburgring experience. But with no more spontaneous laps, no more evening rides through the Karussell or down the Fuchsröhre, the freedom to ride the ‘Green Hell’ at will, any night of the summer, is COMPLETELY gone.

The Official Reason

The Nürburgring Facebook page states that this change is driven by safety concerns.

“The differing dynamics of two- and four-wheeled vehicles have long presented risks, and after extensive consultation, the track has determined that separating them is the only solution”.

My guesswork

It’s no secret that cars and motorcycle crash, and that mixed traffic on a racetrack presents challenges. Over my last 25 years riding this weird track, I’ve seen more than a few accidents where cars and bikes have come together, with sometimes fatal results. But most crashes are actually boring, dull, and not so headline-grabbing.

My theory is that out of every dozen or more car crashes, only one will be severe enough to close the circuit (and cost the operators money). Compare that to motorcycles, where pretty much every other crash will need an ambulance and a safe working environment for the paramedics to work in, and you’ve got your answer. Just my theory, remember. I’ll work on getting more info ASAP.

The new realities for motorcyclists wanting to ride the ‘Ring:

There is officially ZERO access to Nordschleife Touristenfahrten for powered two-wheelers. (We’re added to the list that includes pick-ups, vans, quads, trikes, sidecars, vehicles with a top-speed of less than 130kmh, or a kerb weight over 3500kg, all of which are policed on an ad-hoc basis)

Motorcycles can only ride the Nordschleife on the last two remaining motorcycle training events (i.e. the 2-day Doc Scholl Nordschleife training and 2-day Motorrad Action Team training, see below).

What This Means

For local riders and the millions of tourists that visit, this is devastating news. The Nürburgring has always been one of the last places on earth where riders could test themselves on a world-class circuit, outside of a structured trackday. That freedom has now been removed. The ability to just show up, buy a ticket, and ride a lap is gone.

That leaves only THREE chances to ride the Nordschleife on your motorcycle. The Doc Scholl and Motorrad Action Team school events are two of those. Both are great fun and orders of magnitude safer than public sessions, but they are lead-follow only events, and they each run just ONCE per calendar year. Each event you can buy a 1 or 2 day ticket, meaning that even if you drop the nearly €3,000 to buy entry for all 4 days… well, it’s only 4 days a year.



That’s TWO, so what’s the THIRD? Well it’s a ‘free’ lap, but you share it with up to 40,000 bikes and it’s mostly at a snail’s pace. Check out my view of the famous Motorrad Anlassen here.

The thrill of Touristenfahrten, the mix of fear and exhilaration, the chance to learn the track at your own pace, the camaraderie of bikers and car drivers sharing the same tarmac, is officially lost.

Now I’m feeling old. I’ll be able to say, I remember riding my bikes in TF…

The Bigger Picture

This change is not just about safety. It’s about money AND safety. Of course it is. The Nürburgring, like most other circuits, is a business. (It’s actually pretty crazy to think that for nearly 75 years it was a nationalised state facility run for the benefit of the people) But like any business would, its moving away from the chaotic, unpredictable nature of the open sessions and towards a more managed, regulated model. This is not the first step in that direction, and I doubt it will be the last.

For those who have spent years riding the Nordschleife, this is a hard pill to swallow. The track has always been dangerous, that’s part of its appeal. But now, it seems, the days of accepting that risk on our own terms are over.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Nürburgring has experimented with separating motorcycles from cars. Over a decade ago, management attempted a motorcycle-only Touristenfahrten format for an entire year. However, it was largely guessed by us regulars to be considered a failure. Almost every scheduled session was plagued by rain, and when the conditions were finally dry, red flags often ended these once-a-month evening sessions within minutes.

The Green Hell just got a little less green for motorcyclists. And a lot more closed.

What if you’ve already bought a ticket?

Riders who hold season tickets or have pre-purchased laps will be able to use them on the Grand Prix circuit, or apply for refunds at the info°center. The Nürburgring has stated that full refunds will be offered to those who wish to return their Jahreskarten (JKs), but that does little to mitigate the frustration and disappointment felt by the motorcycle community. Many riders bought their JKs expecting unrestricted access to the Nordschleife throughout the year, and now they are left with a €3000 pass that only grants entry to a handful of GP circuit sessions.

Even worse, if these GP track sessions are further segregated by car and bike time slots, or entirely separate dates, the value of the pass diminishes further. I think it’s safe to say, the Jahreskarte is DEAD to two-wheelers, until more options are found.

What’s next?

Could we see a return of motorcycle only TF? I doubt it, but it’s not impossible. The only way to see more track time for motorcycles is to demand it, then buy it.



I’ve often wondered what would happen if public sessions were banned in their current format. Is there a business case to rent the track and run your own event on a summer’s night? Maybe.

One thing is certain: today, the Nürburgring has changed forever. And not for the better, in this biker’s opinion.

Bren and me back in 2002! Leading some friends around the Nordschleife in 2022, strategically riding the last lap of a quiet mid-week TF evening Both motorrad training events will still run…

