VIDEO: Guy Martin crossing the Nürburgring finish line on fire

7 hours ago
Dale Lomas

Guy Martin’s mid-engined, Nürburgring-lap-record-setting Ford Transit is one of the daftest things I’ve ever seen take to the Nordschleife. And it was fantastic to see this little “reaction” video pop-up on my YouTube feed the other day.

My part in the project was relatively small, and if that engine fire at the end had robbed us all of Andy Carlile, you could have literally blamed me. Not did I turn-down co-driver duty, but I also suggested that Andy would be a far superior and calmer instructor.

So if you’d like to catch some previously unseen angles, and nearly watch our beloved two-wheeled lap record holder go up in flames alongside a genuine motorcycling and TT hero, best grab your brew and watch this…

Oh, and here’s a load of photos I didn’t put on the site before:

Guy Martin rode with me in Project 8 for his latest TV show

