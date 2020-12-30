Nürburgring News Touristenfahrten Video

VIDEO: Nürburgring’s twistiest road (and a lot of snow tourists!)

3 days ago
Dale Lomas

This week I headed out into the snow-covered surroundings of the Nürburgring to bring you another fantastic Eifel road to explore on your next visit.

The B258 is a stunning ribbon of tarmac, running all the way from the outskirts of Aachen to the Marialaach near Mendig. It’s a wonderful B-road offering a great variety of speeds and scenery, briefly crossing the Belgian border at Lommersdorf (which is a whole other article) before really hitting its stride from Schleiden down to the Nürburgring.

But the stretch from the Nürburgring to Mayen is blessed with a particularly serpentine set of bends as you climb out of Virneburg. Even though the weather wasn’t as nice as that summer aerial photo, I was still happy to be winding my way through the hills with a GoPro stuck to my helmet.

The B258 by Virneburg, in Summer
This is not Summer…
… but it’s still beautiful!

You can watch the whole video at the bottom of the page, and these are the maps you need:

And

The video is available on my official channel at YouTube.com/BTGDale, where you’ll also find lots more of my Nürburgring videos and guides. The direct link is here.

