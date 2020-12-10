Community Nürburgring News Touristenfahrten Video

WTF?! Another Nürburgring VLOG?

3 days ago
Dale Lomas

I’ll be the first to admit that the BTG YouTube channel has been a bit neglected over the last few years. I’ve got a list of excuses almost as long as the list I carry in my racecar driver bag. But the good news is that I’m planning to do something about it.

With over 33k subscribers, but some videos clocking up less than a 1000 views, I think it’s fair to say that I’ve got a struggle ahead of me. But, hey, it’s winter. And I’m gonna be doing some fresh stuff.

If you want to know why the BTG channel has changed so much over the last decade, I’d invite you to tune into the first episode straight away.

There’s a lot of explaining (and excuses), but I’m sure that with a bit of positivity and clever thinking, I can still show you guys the lighter side of the Nürburgring, without crossing too many red lines.

If you do enjoy the video, be sure to drop me a like and feel free to ask any questions you like. I’ll try my best to answer them.

Bring on 2021!

