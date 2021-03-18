YOUR Sabine stories

Such a cool lady. She drove my 1965 Shelby GT350 clone at an RMA track day before giving me a quick lesson in it at Spa. She laughed a lot when she drove it. Not sure if it was in a good way…

Once I’d had my stint we got out of the car and quickly nipped off for a fag.

I said “so…what do you think?”

She said “I think you want to buy another less shitty car ha ha ha ha ha!!!”

You can’t argue with Sabine Schmitz telling you that can you?