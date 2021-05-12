Devil’s Diner re-opens, muddy car-park now less muddy

To add to yesterdays amazing news about hotels re-opening, and the possibility of spectators enjoying the 24-hours of Nuerburgring, I’m pleased to confirm the headline you’ve just read is TRUE.

Yes, the infamous Devil’s Diner, the fast-food restaurant in the middle of the Nordschleife carpark, will indeed be open for outside dining from tomorrow morning. If you want to get you pancakes on, you’ll need to park opposite the Nordschleife entrance, and walk over. With limited places available, you might have to wait for those pancakes, but I think it will be worth it.

And if you don’t like the idea of parking in that shi**y field, I have some more good news for you:

Oh yes, the circuit owners are placing concrete grids into previously muddy/gritty carpark. While I doubt that it will completely eliminate the dust/mud, or the splitter-scraping bumps, it’s a welcome step in the right direction.

Ahead of us are four full days of #touristenfahrten, and I can’t wait!

