Nürburgring Nordschleife escapes the lockdown again

The Nürburgring’s “contactless touristenfahrten” concept has once again defied the odds, and will allow the Nordschleife to remain drivable through Germany’s second COVID-19 lockdown of 2020.

Back in May, the Nürburgring was one of the first businesses to emerge from Spring Corona-lockdown, thanks to its contactless plan for public driving sessions. It did so by encouraging customers to pay for their laps online, closing the carparks and reducing face-to-face contact. Thus Germany’s most infamous toll road avoided the lockdown.

You can buy your tickets using the greenhelldriving.nuerburgring.de mini-website.

Naturally, these opening times hinge on co-operation of the Eifel winter, and are no guarantee of actual opening times. Typically freezing or moist conditions can result in the track remaining closed, and in most cases if there’s no signs of improvement by lunchtime, the day will be cancelled.

The planned opening times for the Autumn and Winter touristenfahrten, are as follows.

2020 Nürburgring Nordschleife

Public Driving Dates Updated Winter Opening Times

(last entry time) 7th & 8th November 0900-1630 (1615) 14th & 15th November 0900-1600 (1545) 21st & 22nd November 0900-1600 (1545) 28th & 29th November 0900-1600 (1545) December 5th & 6th 0900-1600 (1545) December 12th & 13th 0900-1600 (1545)

Would-be visitors also need to consider the local restrictions on visitors, put in place by the State of Rheinland-Pfalz. You can read the official English PDF of guidelines here.

I encourage you to read the while document, but here are two examples of why the quarantine rules might not apply: if you’re visiting the region for less than 24-hours, or if you’re arriving with a recognised negative test

result less than 48-hours.

