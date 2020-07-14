It’s finally time to update the Nürburgring Nordschleife trackdays calendar for 2020. Why now? Because the Coronavirus lockdown and various travel restrictions, have all impacted the 2020 Nürburgring racing schedule. This has in turn disrupted the Nürburgring public opening times.

Because many of the Nordschleife touristenfahrten public sessions have been cancelled in favour of re-scheduled races, there’s less opportunity for Nürburgring fans and drivers to get on track in 2020. For example, this July there’s just one ‘double-weekend’ of touristenfahrten opening, and the same goes for August. By September there are two, but then we lose a whole week of TF for the N24 races. And so on.

The answer for many drivers will be obvious, a Nürburgring trackday. In my 12 years of working at the ‘Ring, I’ve been lucky enough to drive with most organisers and this is a list of the events and organisers I trust to deliver a safe day of driving.

Nürburgring Nordschleife Trackdays Calendar 2020

Date Time Organiser Price August 5th 0800-1630 Pistenclub.de €890 August 6th 0800-1630 Trackdays.de €849 August 14th 0800-1630 Skylimit Events €780 September 3rd & 4th 0800-1630

0800-1630 Destination Nürburgring £1200 September 30th 0800-1630 Schnelleschwaben €849 October 12th 0800-1630 #TeamBTG and CircuitDays! Sold out November 2nd 0900-1630 All4Track €599

Arrive and drive options

If you’re interested in driving the Nürburgring Nordschleife on any of these dates, but don’t know how to get your own car here, I can recommend booking a package through Rent4Ring. They have arrive-and-drive packages for most of the events above, including two drivers and entry fees:

