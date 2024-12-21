BTG Guide to 2025 Nürburgring Trackdays: Dates, Prices, and What You Need to Know

The dust has finally settled, 90% of the 2025 open pitlane Nürburgring Nordschleife trackday dates have dropped, and it’s time to summarize what’s available, when it’s happening, how much it’ll cost—and, most importantly, which events you should be attending!

But first, let me ruffle a few feathers by highlighting the difference between German “training” days and UK/Dutch-style open-pitlane events.

The Difference Between ‘Training’ Days and Open-Pitlane Events

In the UK, Holland, and many other countries, we know there’s no such thing as road insurance covering a trackday. It’s understood that the moment you roll onto the circuit, you do so at your own risk. At best, you can shell out for track-specific insurance to cover your own car, but if someone else bumps into you? Tough Titties (a complicated UK legal precedent, can’t cite it though).

In Germany, however, it’s a whole different ball game. For Germans, it’s entirely natural—and legal—for their regular car insurance to cover trackdays, provided no lap times or top speeds are recorded. When joining these events, you’ll be signing a document declaring you have adequate insurance.

This sounds great, right? Not so fast. Imagine a “coming together” with a shiny new Porsche GT3 RS, and you don’t have German plates. That’s a headache you don’t want. So be warned: I’ll mark those events with a DE tag, so you know what you’re signing up for.

The Full 2025 Nürburgring Trackday Schedule

Here’s the lineup of confirmed trackdays for 2025. Make sure to grab a spot early, more than a few are already fully booked!

March

March 24th (Circuit Days)

Nürburgring GP Track (Full F1 Circuit) – Not the Nordschleife, but I’ll be there!

Price: £399 early bird / £499 normal price

April

April 7th (DSK)

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Time: 08:00–16:30

Price: €690

Note: DE event. Cannot recommend. Too much traffic, poor standards, and split into two groups. Bleugh

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: £549 early bird / £649 normal price

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: £549 early bird / £649 normal price

May

May 2nd (DN Events)

‘SuperStreet’ Spring Track Event

Price: From £699 per car

Nordschleifen Training

Price: €939

Note: DE event. Perfect for those with expensive cars and German insurance. Expect fast-paced action, with lots of sub-8-minute laps and even a few sub-7-minute test-pilots! Yes, it’s fast, but coaching is available!

June

June 2nd (trackdays.de)

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: €965

Note: DE event. Ideal for well-insured, high-end cars. A more laid-back atmosphere than Schnelle Schwaben but still briskly paced.

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Note: Playboy special. If you can snag a spot, this one is MEGA… many of the attendees aren’t really there for the driving. Clearest laps this side of a 40-car Manthey event.

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: £549 early bird / £649 normal price

July

July 3rd (DSK)

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Time: 08:00–16:30

Price: €690

Note: DE event. Poor value, see April 7th note.

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: €765 early bird / €925 normal price

Nordschleifen Training

Price: €939

Note: DE event. A hot pace, with plenty of sub-8-minute laps, but coaching is available!

Summer Ringmeisters ‘Pro-Track’ Track Days

Price: From £2100 GBP

Note: Experienced drivers ONLY… another super-fast event. If you’re a beginner, don’t even bother.

August

August 8th (Skylimit.events)

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: €765 early bird / €925 normal price

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: €965

Note: DE event.

September

September 4th–5th (DN Events)

‘SuperStreet’ Autumn Track Days

Price: From £1399 per car

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: €995 early bird / €1095 normal price

Includes: 1 driver, food, and drinks

Nordschleifen Training

Price: €939

Note: DE event. Still a hot pace, with plenty of sub-8-minute laps, but coaching is available!

October

October 13th (Circuit Days)

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: £549 early bird / £649 normal price

November

November 10th (Circuit Days)

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Price: £399 early bird / £499 normal price

So, Which Trackday Should You Choose?

The pricier the entry fee, the lower the entry numbers, and often, the better the driving standards. At the top end, you’re paying a premium to keep the riff-raff (like me) out. Some of the most expensive days, like the legendary Manthey Porsche day, are effectively invite-only (no 2025 dates published yet).

For those with high-end cars and German insurance, trackdays.de and Schnelle Schwaben events hit the mark. Just be ready for a hot pace at the Schnelle Schwaben days, with sub-8 laps being the norm and a few sub-7-minute heroes showing up too.

Avoid DSK events unless you’re prepared for overcrowded sessions and limited laps. For everyone else, Circuit Days or Skylimit.events are safe bets, offering the best balance of price, accessibility, and track time.

Spots are filling up fast, so act quickly to secure your place on the greatest racetrack in the world. See you out there!

