What’s better than four hours of racing on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife? How about four hours with no GT3 cars in sight? Just an endless sea of production-based BMW tin-top touring cars…

For the first time in decades, the ADAC Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (sorry, I still want to call it VLN so much, especially writing this story) is giving grassroots racers the stage they deserve. And at the heart of it all, the humble BMW 325i is making a big return.

2025 BMW 325i Challenge: A Nod to Accessible Motorsport

The newly announced BMW 325i Challenge is a dream come true for fans of accessible motorsport on the Nordschleife. With regulations designed to limit costs and even the playing field, this new class promises to be budget-conscious and reignite the garage-team spirit that once defined the VLN.

Eligible models include the two generations of BMW 325i, the E46 and E9x cars—all legendary chassis with decades of racing pedigree. To keep competition fair, the series has partnered with Goodyear to limit tire usage to six for a four-hour race and eight for a six-hour event. It’s a bold move, but one that might level the playing field and help to keep budgets in check.

My Experience: Why the 325i is Special

Having raced BMW 325is in VLN and the N24 for over a decade, I can confidently say these cars hold a special place in grassroots Nürburgring motorsport. They’re not just race cars, they’re versatile machines that embody the spirit of production-based racing here at the ‘Ring. I’ve driven both the E46 and E9x platforms in competition, and each brings its own flavor to the track.

The E46 325i, with its <ahem> robust, chassis dynamics, was a highlight of endurance events like the N24. It delivered consistent performance and surprisingly brick-like reliability even under the gruelling conditions of a 24-hour race. The E9x models, on the other hand, introduced a more modern take with improved stiffness, better suspension geometry, and slightly more power. Driving and racing these cars has shown me just how unique they are, with each model offering its own strengths and challenges. T

Saloon, Coupe, or Touring: Which One?

Within the BMW 325i Challenge, drivers have several intriguing options. The rules clearly state that all three E9x configurations (saloon, coupe, and touring) are eligible. While it’s not explicitly confirmed that the same applies to the E46, it seems logical to assume similar flexibility given the grassroots-friendly approach of the BMW 325i Challenge.

The saloon is the obvious choice for most teams, as its lower weight offers a performance advantage. The coupe, meanwhile, stands out for its superior torsional rigidity, with the E46 coupe measured at approximately 18,000 Nm/deg compared to the saloon’s 17,000 Nm/deg (sources: BMW technical manuals). For the E92, those numbers improve even further, with the coupe achieving an impressive 22,800 Nm/deg and the saloon rated at 22,500 Nm/deg. Then there’s the touring, which… well, it’s heavier, with around 35-50 kg more weight than its saloon and coupe siblings, depending on the trim. It’s also less rigid, with lower torsional rigidity figures compared to the coupe or saloon. From a competitive standpoint, it doesn’t add up—but let’s be honest, racing a wagon on the Nordschleife is hard not to love purely for the spectacle.

BMW M Sports Trophy: Recognizing Grassroots Excellence Another exciting aspect of the BMW 325i Challenge is its inclusion in the BMW M Sports Trophy, a program designed to reward privateer teams and drivers competing in BMWs worldwide. In previous years, top performers in the M Sports Trophy have been awarded generous prizes, including financial rewards, exclusive access to BMW Motorsport events, and even race car components. This makes the Challenge not only a great platform for grassroots competition but also a potential stepping stone for teams aiming to make a name for themselves in the broader motorsport world.

NLS-Light: What Is It and Why It’s Good

The NLS-Light race, scheduled for July 5th, 2025, is the kind of idea that makes me smile. Imagine a full four-hour Nordschleife race, but without any GT3 cars, SP-X monsters, or the lightning-fast CUP2 machines. Just grassroots racers and smaller teams out there having fun—exactly how I fell in love with the VLN all those years ago.

What makes this even better? The DMSB Permit Nordschleife (DPN) requirements have been loosened up for this event. Got a Level C or Level B? You’re good to go. That’s a huge deal for anyone looking to break into Nordschleife competition without the extra hoops of a Level A permit. Sure, the laps won’t count toward upgrading, but does that really matter if the racing’s this good?

Best of all, this event keeps everything we love about the series: four hours of multi-class chaos on the most challenging circuit in the world, loads of media coverage, and a paddock full of friendly faces. They’re even talking about hosting a Friday evening barbecue to bring everyone together before the race. How often do you hear about that kind of community focus in professional racing?

For me, the absence of GT3 cars means the race just feels more approachable. Don’t get me wrong, I love watching those big beasts fly around the track, but I’d be lying if I said they didn’t worry me every single time they’re lapping me. There’s something undeniably charming about a grid full of cars where every car could have been built in a pro workshop or somebody’s back garden. This is what grassroots racing should look like, and I can’t wait to see how it plays out.

