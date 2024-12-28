Today marks the 20th anniversary of Gran Turismo 4, a game that holds a special place in the hearts of Nürburgring enthusiasts of a certain age. It was the first mass-market video game to feature an accurate and contemporary version of the legendary Nordschleife.

Picture the scene: it’s late 2004. The Nürburgring Nordschleife is just starting to appear on the radar of motorsport fans and car enthusiasts, thanks in part to Top Gear’s now-iconic 2002 feature where Jeremy Clarkson wrestled a Jaguar S-Type around the circuit in 10 minutes. The “Green Hell” was beginning to capture imaginations, but for most people, it was still a distant, mythical place; something to be watched and marveled at, not experienced yourself.

Just days after Christmas, on December 28, Gran Turismo 4 launched in Japan, and it wouldn’t be long before the game reached the rest of the world: North America in February 2005 and Europe in March. When it did, it delivered something revolutionary: the first accurate and contemporary recreation of the Nordschleife in a mass-market racing game. For millions of players, it wasn’t just about watching the track on TV anymore, it was about driving it themselves, mastering its 20.8 km of challenges from the comfort of their living rooms.

Why Gran Turismo 4 Was a Game-Changer

The Nordschleife in Gran Turismo 4 wasn’t just a throwaway addition—it was a cornerstone of the whole game. For many players, the ultimate License challenge was the 20.8 kilometers of tight corners, steep elevation changes, and sheer concentration. Polyphony Digital didn’t have the technology to replicate every bump and nuance of the track, but their recreation was groundbreaking for its time. It captured the track’s soul, its complexity, and its mythos.

Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of the Gran Turismo series, has since become a central figure in the Nürburgring subculture. While his passion for motorsport was already evident, his connection to the Nordschleife grew after its debut in GT4. By the time Gran Turismo 6 was released, Yamauchi-san was fully immersed in the Green Hell’s world. He had raced in the Nürburgring 24 Hours and the VLN series multiple times, sponsored the VLN race series through Polyphony Digital, and became a recognizable figure in the paddock.

What began as a deep admiration for the track evolved into active participation, reinforcing his commitment to preserving and promoting the Nürburgring’s legacy in motorsport and gaming. This personal connection undoubtedly influenced the way the Nordschleife was presented in later Gran Turismo titles, with even more detail and reverence.

With 11.7 million copies sold, and an estimated 20–30 million players considering second-hand sales, piracy, and shared play sessions, GT4 brought the Nordschleife into the mainstream. It wasn’t just a game, it was a gateway drug for a generation of enthusiasts who would one day buy cars, modify them, and make the pilgrimage to drive the real thing.

The Top Gear Factor: Another Culprit

Of course, Gran Turismo 4 wasn’t the only force responsible for the Nordschleife’s rise to fame. Around the same time, Top Gear was introducing millions of TV viewers to the track through Jeremy Clarkson’s legendary 10-minute lap in a Jaguar S-Type. Clarkson’s commentary, combined with the genius over-scripting of the challenge, made the Nordschleife a cultural icon almost overnight.

But while Top Gear captured imaginations, GT4 allowed players to experience the track in a hands-on way. This is where the two mediums diverge: Top Gear mythologized the Nordschleife; Gran Turismo 4 let you drive it.

The Legacy of Gran Turismo 4

Twenty years later, the impact of Gran Turismo 4 is undeniable. It didn’t just introduce millions of gamers to the Nürburgring Nordschleife; it elevated the track’s cultural and technological significance. After the Nordschleife featured in Project Gotham Racing 2 and GT4, the 20.8 km circuit became a benchmark—a status symbol that signaled a racing game’s credibility. Any game claiming to be a “serious” petrolhead’s simulator needed to include the legendary German track.

This shift wasn’t just about gaming, it reinforced the Nordschleife’s reputation as the ultimate test of both machines and drivers. Today, its influence extends far beyond virtual worlds, as manufacturers and enthusiasts alike continue to flock to the track for testing, racing, and the thrill of a lap.

While Top Gear and Gran Turismo 4 both played pivotal roles in this transformation, today we celebrate the game that gave millions their first taste of the Green Hell. Whether you first drove the Nordschleife in an R34 Skyline GTR or a Toyota Prius (we’ve all been there), GT4 made you feel like part of something special.

So here’s to 20 years of Gran Turismo 4, the game that didn’t just let us dream of the Nürburgring, but gave us the tools to try it for ourselves.

POST-SCRIPT: I edited Grand Prix Legends in and out of this article more than a few times. That was my first experience of the Nordschleife, which really shows my age I guess. But the whole Papyrus/GPL/NASCAR/IndyCar/iRacing thread is way too long to get into here. That will be another blog post!

