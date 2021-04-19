Watch the AMG-One rip around the Nordschleife!

It’s no secret that the Nürburgring has been playing host to Mercedes-AMGs new hypercar. In fact, one of them broke down on the mini-roundabout last week, just where all the spy photographers love to gather.

But video of the 1000hp, F1-engined hypercar actually lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife has been sparse.

Thankfully video of the weird beast has emerged on the Car Spy Media channel, so let’s take a look, shall we?

Normal industry-pool testing is on the Nordschleife only, but AMG also booked some time on the F1 track for the “Project One” cars.

Now, I have to admit, the powerplant doesn’t exactly set the air on the fire as it goes past, and the prospect of a 50,000km lifetime on an engine that costs more than a house doesn’t exactly thrill me either.

But, I’m hardly the target audience for such a car. Now, if AMG want to consider the merits of a #CLUB1000 eligible hyper-hatchback, they know where to find me. We just need two cylinders off the end of their 4.0ltr V8…

