It’s been a long road to get here, but the Viper just went even faster. With Dom heading to Silverstone, VLN regular and ex Porsche Cup driver Lance David Arnold stepped into the car for a quick couple of laps in the middle of a Pistenclub trackday.

After only a few laps of warm-up, he clocked the 7m01.3 lap you can watch below, and on the second lap the front tyre blew (more on that at a later date!)

For now, just enjoy the video:

