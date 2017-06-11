VIDEO: Bike vs. Car, it’s ugly.

Now any collision between a ton-and-a-half of car and some poor bloke on a bike isn’t going to be ugly.

But luckily for the biker, he lives to ride another day. If he feels like it…

…because from this angle I’ve got to say: damn, he really screwed that up.

Watch for yourself:

Points I would note, in no particular order:

The Porsche Cayman GT4 is on the left side of the track, which is the correct side to overtake. The biker had panicked and is running wide. It’s arguable that he would have crashed whether or not the Porsche was there. No doubt the biker will point out that a Porsche passing on the outside is enough to put most people off their line. Lastly, passing in a corner is a really dodgy move. I’m not gonna say I’ve never done it, but passing a wobbly bike with inches to spare? Come on Mr. Porsche, I’m sure you could have found somewhere better.

So with the benefit of perfect hindsight it becomes obvious that as the biker, it’s almost unnecessary to worry about who’s fault it is. Because tarmac hurts.

And as a car driver, leave plenty of room for bikers.

Comments

comments