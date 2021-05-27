This Bugatti Killer is stunning to watch

May’s industry pool session was heaven for supercar fans, with million-dollar hypercars seemingly ten-a-penny at every session. But after focussing on the Bugatti Centodieci and AMG One in previous days, I finally caught up with this video from Auto Addiction. In it you can also see the Porsche 992 GT3 and AMG pushing on a bit, but…

The Huracan STO is so over-the-limit in so many shots. Seriously, I can recognise the difference between trying hard, and trying too hard for comfort. The STO is almost certainly in the latter half.

I’ve already said it, and others too; the Lamborghini Huracan STO will need to try hard to get anywhere close to the laptimes set by the AMG GT Black Series and Manthey GT2 RS. It’s lacking torque, it’s only a little bit lighter, and it’s only RWD. The fact that it’s ditching the known Pirelli Supertrofeos, and avoiding the usual Michelin Cup 2Rs, only makes the job harder, in my opinion. Bridgestone are keen to enter the ultimate-performance supercar market, and they’re working on some special Potenzas for the Lamborghini team.

But I’m not sure what to make of their progress. Is this the driver being an optimistic god of car control? Or are the tyres giving up grip as their surface temperatures reach the point of nuclear fusion?

In comparison to the Bugatti Chiron SuperSport, which can be seen wobbling through the Karussell on a novice line (too low in the banking, risking the splitter and not sitting at maximum bank angle), the Lambo looks like its being chased by the hounds of hell. I had to pull this slow-motion GIF out of the footage Nick shot, just so that we could bask in its ridiculousness:

The Huracan’s entry into PF1, which is a little tight and a little fast, is also saved by this driver’s prodigious talent and epic car control. PLEASE go watch the full video for yourself below, there’s even a cheeky Porsche 718 GT4 RS appearance near the end, with a distinctive PDK up-shift which is worth looking out for!

