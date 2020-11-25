COVID-19 kills off the last Nürburgring event of 2020

Already bumped from August to December, the final round of the 2020 World Rallycross Championship is now officially cancelled.

The news from the Nürburgring broke today, while simultaneously reports emerged that the German government is considering another month of “lockdown-light” up until Christmas. While another cancelled race is hardly a surprise in this COVID-cursed year, the cancellation of another FIA World Championship event is a hard blow to both the local community and the greater motorsports world.

“We were all very much looking forward to this premiere at our race track,” says Nürburgring Managing Director Mirco Markfort in the FIA release. “The FIA World Rallycross Championship is an entertaining and action-packed format that further enriches our portfolio. Nevertheless, this decision is essential for the benefit of all involved and their health”. Although the Nürburgring has successfully proved over the months that events with spectators also work in the context of infection protection, the situation is now a different one due to the sharp rise in the number of infections. We are now looking forward to the World RX at the Nürburgring 2021.“

The Nürburgring’s facebook page declared that efforts are already underway to move the event, and the pre-sold tickets, to a 2021 calendar slot, as soon as possible:

The new Rallycross circuit, based on the most southern-loop of the Nürburgring GP complex (the Müllenbachschleife) is a 1km lap split between 60% tarmac and 40% gravel. On the “Joker” lap, each driver must hit the carefully-groomed gravel trap around the famous Dunlop curve:

If you have any questions about the validity of your ticket, or if you want a refund, please check the official Nürburgring World Rallycross FAQ page.

Of course, if Nürburgring are struggling for things to do with that circuit, I’d be happy to make some suggestions! Anything from 68hp to 600hp would make quite the video…

Comments

comments