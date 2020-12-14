Trackday

Early bookers win big. BTG Circuit Days Nürburgring Trackday discount code.

2 days ago
Dale Lomas

The 2021 Circuit Days Nürburgring Nordschleife trackdays are ready to accept bookings, and just like every year, it’s the early bookers who will get the best deals. You can save up to £120 per day by using the special BTG Discount Code!

BTG Nürburgring Tshirts & Prints

This year there are three events split across four days:

Rent4Ring Nürburgring rental cars
  • Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th of April £549/day RRP
  • Friday 2nd of July £599 RRP
  • Monday 11th of October £549 RRP

But if you book any of the events BEFORE January 1st 2021, AND use the discount code BTG at the checkout, you will get a whopping £120 knocked off that price!

Discount codes available
Book here

If you want to know what makes a Circuit Days Nürburgring trackday so different to normal Nordschleife touristenfahrten, here’s an overview.

  • Full laps using the Döttinger Höhe straight (over 1-mile long!)
  • No motorcycles, no families, no public traffic
  • Overtaking still on the LEFT side only
  • Road-legal cars and track-only cars allowed, but NO RACE TEAMS
  • You pay entry for the day, and drive as many laps as you want to. Most people do between 10 and 30. Some people do less, some people do more (37 is the record, AFAIK)

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Club1000 Trackday Video Zolder

VIDEO: #Club1000 Night-Run at Circuit Zolder!

3 days ago
Dale Lomas
Laptimes Nürburgring News Ringtools Trackday

VIDEO: There’s a 1200hp Lamborghini aiming for a laptime at the Nürburgring

5 months ago
Dale Lomas
Nürburgring News Trackday

Nürburgring Nordschleife Trackdays Calendar 2020

5 months ago
Dale Lomas
Nürburgring News Touristenfahrten Trackday

CLOSED: The Nürburgring closures, reschedules and disruptions so far…

9 months ago
Dale Lomas