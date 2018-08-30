VIDEO: The fastest 5IVE at the ‘Ring… bar none

Robert’s MX5 NC is no stranger to the pages and feeds of BTG. But after a rather successful couple of days at the recent Ringmeisters event, he’s uploaded a new video. A proper, legit, Video VBOX HD2 video… with data.

And it’s fast. Proper fast. Really crazy fast!

I’m no stranger to MX5s, having built a turbo NA (mk1 in MX5 speak) and raced the Rent4Ring MX5 NC to victory in class V3 in 2013 and 2014.

But Robert’s took it to the next level. Yes, Robert Serwanski. Yes the jobbing Koenigsegg test driver. And he has kindly listed a full spec of his silver machine below.

(SPOILER: There’s no turbo/supercharger/cosworth-crate-motor!)

Quickest lap of this trip. A lot thanks to a almost free track on an event organized by Ringweekends, Destination Nurburgring Ringmeisters Prime! Great event in every single way.

There isn´t “soooo” much done since 2017, the significant things;

– More track time for both the car & myself

– 245/40 17 track tyres, road legal, on 17×9.

– Approx 10kg lighter

– New exhaust with catalytic converter (w/o cat before) & CAI. Propbably similar power as before, didn´t measure old setup.

– Had to fit a dB-insert due to having 134db (Titanium) and I´ve dyno-measured losses to 1,9hp with the insert fitted :-(.

– Rev limit increased to 8000rpm. 8000rpm? On a stock engine? Yes, that is to avoid shifting a few seconds before braking. The car is actually loosing a significant amount of power at those revs compared to peak power at approx 6900-7000rpm. However, it is still quicker than shifting to the next gear, driving for a second or two, braking, just to find yourself changing back to the same gear again + the extra hustle and balance/momentum/harmony disturbance. The car, a Mazda MX-5 NC 2,0 Sport Roadster Coupé 2007.

Complete Modifications list from stock:

– ECU Remap

– Full Race-exhaust with race-cat and CAI

– Larger coolant radiator with aluminum reservoir

– 245/40 17 track tyres, road legal, on 17×9

– Coilovers with 13/8 Springs

– Aftermarket ARB front, no ARB rear

– 6-Pot at front, OEM at the back, 2 piece discs (oem size), race fluid & pads, cooling

– Carbon fibre drivers seat, no passenger seat

– Aftermarket steering wheel

– Approx 1090kg incl ½tank of fuel and 80kg driver (Yes, driver lost some :-)).

– 5 Speed Gearbox with close ratios gear kit (Originally a 6-speed)

– 4,1 FD without LSD (yes, open diff)

– Light flywheel, OEM clutch

– AC and PS delete

– Cro-moly rollbar, welded

– CF Roof (not retractable anymore)

– Lightened & reinforced front subframe

– Seam-welded rear subframe

– Seamwelded door-openings

– Additional bracing underneath

– Small boot spoiler

– Small front lip

Comments

comments