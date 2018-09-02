VIDEO: Incredible rollover is incredible…

Before you click play on this incredible footage, just let me say that the driver is OK. But it’s a testament to modern car design and neck restraint systems that he is!

John was overtaking slower traffic, when he somehow* gets a little bit of oversteer, the front clips the verge… and then….

That roll is phenomenal. The driver is lucky to be heading home tomorrow with nothing more than a headache and a free ride to Koblenz.

This is how the Rooster Rojo Porsche should look, just in case you were wondering.

Check out J2 Racing and Getspeed on facebook for the latest info!

