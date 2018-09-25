VIDEO: Man does skids at ‘Ring, isn’t banned

OK, so the ‘man’ is Vaughn Gittin Jr. and the whole Nürburgring Nordschleife was exclusively rented for a day-and-a-half, but you’ve got to imagine that somewhere in the Nürburgring HQ, somebody was still sweating at the thought of ‘drifting’ on the Nordschleife.

The car is a 900hp purpose-built Drift monster (aha, see what I did there?) and it’s a joy to watch.

While Vaughn’s 360 entry is far from unique, you have to admit he was probably the first person to intentionally attempt it!

Watch the video below:

This was actually the crew’s second attempt at this feat, and it took a helluva lot of work to make it happen. A quick of my messages reveals the seeds were sown back in 2016. In November 2017 the gang assembled, but were thwarted by the Eifel weather. It wasn’t until earlier this year that the planets aligned and the shoot was completed.

Well done to everybody involved, including old-school BTGers Al and Fredrik! What a stunning shoot.

A longer edit will be landing soon, and I’ll share it as soon as I can!

