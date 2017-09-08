Club1000 is coming to the Nürburgring

A long time ago, before social media, before blogs like this one, a sub-10-minute lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife was a badge of honour. It took driving skill, track knowledge and courage to achieve.
But nowadays you could do it in airport rental car. I mean you shouldn’t. But you could. Which means it’s all about sub-8-minutes now.
Some BTGers might buy quarter-million-€ cars to do it, others will build 400hp racecars with plates. I even have my own sub-8 family wagon Cupra! But the mission is always to dominate touristenfahrten with 7-minute laps. I’m guilty as anybody, but I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that the Nürburgring has been contaminated by this attitude.
Now BTG’s #Club1000 offers the antidote!
Inspired by our Citroen C1 racing adventure, where we discovered next-level-racing fun, BTG is bringing 1-litre fun to the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
The emphasis is on driver skill, fun times, great meets and building your own #RingTool to a good standard. It’s not about how much horsepower you can buy or how many times you can post your first Sub8 youtube link.
The 2018 #Club1000 is a CLUB and NOT a race, and it’s open to:
- Road-legal cars originally fitted with engines up to 1049cc – the cars will be driven at the Nürburgring and must meet all the standards that entails (read those here).
- Remember, you UK and NL types, that you’re bringing your car to the land of TÜV. All your German and Swiss friends have a tough job ahead of them to make their cars legal. We will expect neat and tidy cars with no sharp bits, no pokey-out bits and no dangerous defects.
- Cars must use original chassiss and original motors with original un-modified internals, only like-for-like replacements are allowed. No fitting Fiesta engines to Pumas, no de-stroking a 1.4 K-series to 1.0, or fitting Schrick cams to a Polo.
- No bike engine kit-cars, no turbos/superchargers (original or aftermarket), no nitrous, no methanol.
- Intakes and exhausts are free. (Remember those cams and cranks are stock, so your £4k Jenvey throttle bodies aren’t going to have much of an effect)
- Minimum safety requirements for participation on track will be half-cage, fixed-back bucket seat and road-legal 4-point harness, helmet and a hand-held fire extinguisher.
- A control tyre will be chosen that offers a good blend of performance and price and availability in the relevant sizes (13″, 14″ and 15″)
- Suspension: Dampers, springs and anti-roll bars are free, BUT no changing the ‘type’ of suspension. i.e. no coil-overs
- Weight-saving is fine, but ultimately the car should be considered road-legal by the Germans when entering the Nürburgring. So don’t think you can cut the roof off, or replace the windscreen with a sheet of sticky-back plastic. Glass front windscreens and intact body panels are compulsory, as are mirrors and windscreen wipers!
- It’s a CLUB not a RACE!
Aside from the obvious fun at the Nordschleife (Touristenfahrten and trackdays) we are also planning some small-scale action at Kart tracks and the Nürburgring FSZ sprint track.
A small membership fee will be payable, and in return you will receive your official #Club1000 sticker kit, access to the members-only group forum for sharing technical information, and invitations to the planned events.
Trackday entries will be offered at a discount rate, and we will be endeavouring to bring you some interesting venues with a wallet-friendly entry fee.
The full sticker kit will be designed soon. Car numbers will be first-come first-served from 000 to 999, to be reserved soon. You won’t be alone in the car park!
Club1000 Members
|Number
|Team Name
|Manufacturer
|Year
|Model
|Confirmed BTG
|Measured Power
|Measured Torque
|Measured Weight
|000
|Example Team
|Nissan
|1999
|Micra
|10m01s
|55hp @ 5600rpm
|90nm @ 3500rpm
|850kg
|007
|Team Whatever
|Toyota
|1988
|Starlet
|09m59s
|62hp @ 6000rpm
|88nm @ 4000rpm
|745kg