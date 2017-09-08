Club1000 is coming to the Nürburgring

A long time ago, before social media, before blogs like this one, a sub-10-minute lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife was a badge of honour. It took driving skill, track knowledge and courage to achieve.

But nowadays you could do it in airport rental car. I mean you shouldn’t. But you could. Which means it’s all about sub-8-minutes now.

Some BTGers might buy quarter-million-€ cars to do it, others will build 400hp racecars with plates. I even have my own sub-8 family wagon Cupra! But the mission is always to dominate touristenfahrten with 7-minute laps. I’m guilty as anybody, but I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that the Nürburgring has been contaminated by this attitude.

Now BTG’s # Cl ub1000 offers the antidote!

Inspired by our Citroen C1 racing adventure, where we discovered next-level-racing fun, BTG is bringing 1-litre fun to the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The emphasis is on driver skill, fun times, great meets and building your own #RingTool to a good standard. It’s not about how much horsepower you can buy or how many times you can post your first Sub8 youtube link. The 2018 #Club1000 is a CLUB and NOT a race, and it’s open to: Road-legal cars originally fitted with engines up to 1049cc – the cars will be driven at the Nürburgring and must meet all the standards that entails (read those here).

Remember, you UK and NL types, that you’re bringing your car to the land of TÜV. All your German and Swiss friends have a tough job ahead of them to make their cars legal. We will expect neat and tidy cars with no sharp bits, no pokey-out bits and no dangerous defects.

Cars must use original chassiss and original motors with original un-modified internals, only like-for-like replacements are allowed. No fitting Fiesta engines to Pumas, no de-stroking a 1.4 K-series to 1.0, or fitting Schrick cams to a Polo.

No bike engine kit-cars, no turbos/superchargers (original or aftermarket), no nitrous, no methanol.

Intakes and exhausts are free. (Remember those cams and cranks are stock, so your £4k Jenvey throttle bodies aren’t going to have much of an effect)

Minimum safety requirements for participation on track will be half-cage, fixed-back bucket seat and road-legal 4-point harness, helmet and a hand-held fire extinguisher.

A control tyre will be chosen that offers a good blend of performance and price and availability in the relevant sizes (13″, 14″ and 15″)

Suspension: Dampers, springs and anti-roll bars are free, BUT no changing the ‘type’ of suspension. i.e. no coil-overs

Weight-saving is fine, but ultimately the car should be considered road-legal by the Germans when entering the Nürburgring. So don’t think you can cut the roof off, or replace the windscreen with a sheet of sticky-back plastic. Glass front windscreens and intact body panels are compulsory, as are mirrors and windscreen wipers!

It’s a CLUB not a RACE! Aside from the obvious fun at the Nordschleife (Touristenfahrten and trackdays) we are also planning some small-scale action at Kart tracks and the Nürburgring FSZ sprint track. A small membership fee will be payable, and in return you will receive your official #Club1000 sticker kit, access to the members-only group forum for sharing technical information, and invitations to the planned events. Trackday entries will be offered at a discount rate, and we will be endeavouring to bring you some interesting venues with a wallet-friendly entry fee. The full sticker kit will be designed soon. Car numbers will be first-come first-served from 000 to 999, to be reserved soon. You won’t be alone in the car park! #Sub10Struggle …wow! Club1000 Members Number Team Name Manufacturer Year Model Confirmed BTG Measured Power Measured Torque Measured Weight 000 Example Team Nissan 1999 Micra 10m01s 55hp @ 5600rpm 90nm @ 3500rpm 850kg 007 Team Whatever Toyota 1988 Starlet 09m59s 62hp @ 6000rpm 88nm @ 4000rpm 745kg

