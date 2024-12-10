6:57.685: The Mustang GTD Delivers on the Nordschleife

Three years ago, Jim Farley stood in front of a crowd and promised that Ford would deliver a Mustang capable of cracking seven minutes on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.



(FULL UNEDITED ONBOARD LAP BELOW)

Many were sceptical. Breaking the seven-minute barrier is hallowed ground — territory dominated by the likes of Porsche and AMG. A Mustang? Really?

Well, Ford just proved the naysayers wrong. Driven by Nordschleife legend Dirk Müller, the Mustang GTD clocked an officially certified 6:57.685. It’s the first American car to achieve this milestone, placing fifth on the Nürburgring’s production sports car leaderboard. The Corvette guys must be sick.

In Farley’s words:

“The team behind Mustang GTD took what we’ve learned from decades on the track and engineered a Mustang that can compete with the world’s best supercars. We’re proud to be the first American automaker with a car that can lap the Nürburgring in under seven minutes, but we aren’t satisfied. We know there’s much more time to find with Mustang GTD. We’ll be back.”

It’s a bold claim, and one delivered with an unmistakable sense of determination. But the achievement didn’t come easily.

Is it really stock?

Ford claims the GTD was bone stock for the lap, except for the Nürburgring-mandated safety cage and harness. The notary says it’s true, but unless we’re all invited to put it on a ramp, some scepticism lingers. Still, with 815hp, active aerodynamics, and semi-active suspension, this is no ordinary Mustang.

Luck and the Green Hell

Locals know that the Nordschleife isn’t just about power or handling; it’s about timing, weather, and patience. Ford faced their fair share of setbacks, including sessions dominated by low-lying stratus clouds and rain. It’s the kind of frustration that can sour even the most expensive private test days, where budgets stretch to $60k or more just to rent the track.

What’s Next for the GTD?

Farley’s promise of more time to find hints at Ford’s deeper ambitions. For now, though, the GTD has done the unthinkable: put an American pony car in the same league as Germany’s finest. Whether you love or loathe the badge, you can’t argue with the numbers.

Wanna see a video? Of course you do… first let’s look at the official Ford docu-soap:

Full onboard lap can be found on the official Nuerburgring channel:

SOURCE: media.ford.com

