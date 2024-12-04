2025 BTG Nürburgring Nordschleife Trackdays released!

Nordschleife Trackdays 2025: Your Chance for Full-Throttle Fun at the Nürburgring

The BTG // Circuit-Days partnership celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and I wouldn’t lend my name to something I didn’t completely believe in. After 25 years of lapping the Nürburgring professionally and for fun, you might think I’d be tired of it. But far from it—I’m still pumped just thinking about these upcoming trackdays.

Whether you’re an old hand at the Nordschleife or gearing up to experience the world’s most exciting circuit for the first time, our 2025 open pitlane trackdays with Circuit-Days.co.uk are all about enjoying maximum driving time in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

This is your chance to drive with like-minded enthusiasts, tackle the full length of the Döttinger Höhe straight (unlike tourist laps), and enjoy some of the most engaging tracktime the Nürburgring has to offer.

📅 2025 Dates & Pricing

Nürburgring GP Track (yes, the full F1 circuit)

Monday, March 24th

£399 early bird until January 1st, 2025 (normal price £499).

Nürburgring Nordschleife

Spa & Nürburgring: The Ultimate Trackday Combo

For those of you coming from abroad, why not make the most of your trip and hit two of the world’s most legendary circuits in one go? With the combination of Spa-Francorchamps and the Nürburgring trackdays in 2025, you’ll get the best of both worlds!

Here’s how to pair them up:

March 2025: A Spring Circuit Double

Nürburgring GP – Monday, March 24th – £399 early bird (normal price £499)

– Monday, March 24th – £399 early bird (normal price £499) Spa-Francorchamps – Wednesday, March 26th – £399 early bird (normal price £449)

– Wednesday, March 26th – £399 early bird (normal price £449) Spa-Francorchamps – Thursday, March 27th – £399 early bird (normal price £449)

Perfect Combo: Start your tracktime at the Nürburgring GP on March 24th, then head to Spa for the 26th or 27th. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy both iconic circuits, back-to-back, soaking up the thrills and history of two of the world’s greatest tracks.

October 2025: Autumn Road Trip Heaven

Nürburgring Nordschleife – Monday, October 13th – £549 early bird (normal price £649)

– Monday, October 13th – £549 early bird (normal price £649) Spa-Francorchamps – Tuesday, October 14th – £399 early bird (normal price £449)

– Tuesday, October 14th – £399 early bird (normal price £449) Spa-Francorchamps – Wednesday, October 15th – £399 early bird (normal price £449)

Perfect Combo: October is the perfect time for a road-trip style trackday adventure. Kick things off at the Nürburgring Nordschleife on Monday, October 13th, and then head to Spa on the 14th and 15th for two more days of world-class tracktime. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a mix of adrenaline and history or just want to immerse yourself in the thrill of these legendary circuits, October offers the ideal conditions and the opportunity for a full-on, back-to-back track experience.

November 2025: Year-End Special

Spa-Francorchamps – Friday, November 7th – £349 early bird (normal price £399)

– Friday, November 7th – £349 early bird (normal price £399) Nürburgring Nordschleife – Monday, November 10th – £399 early bird (normal price £499)

Perfect Combo: For a late-season long weekend, start with Spa on November 7th and then finish your trackday tour with the Nordschleife on November 10th. The Nürburgring weekend will be buzzing with action, with the full Saturday and Sunday likely to feature an epic lineup of Trackdays, possibly an NLS race, and then you’ll get to enjoy a relaxed Sunday of Touristenfahrten. It’s the ideal way to soak up all the Nürburgring has to offer before the season winds down.

💡 Why Choose These Nürburgring Trackdays?

Like-Minded Enthusiasts: No egos, no nonsense—just a great group of drivers sharing a passion for the Nürburgring.

No egos, no nonsense—just a great group of drivers sharing a passion for the Nürburgring. Fun Tracktime: Open pitlane format gives you the freedom to drive when you’re ready. No sessions, just pure driving enjoyment.

Open pitlane format gives you the freedom to drive when you’re ready. No sessions, just pure driving enjoyment. Full Nordschleife Experience: Drive the full length of the Nordschleife, including the Döttinger Höhe straight. Hitting the left under the Antoniusbuche bridge at speed is <chef’s kiss>.

Drive the full length of the Nordschleife, including the Döttinger Höhe straight. Hitting the left under the Antoniusbuche bridge at speed is <chef’s kiss>. Professional Standards: If you have concerns about driving etiquette or standards, our team is always available at the pitlane exit to help.

🚦 Track Etiquette: Drive Smart, Drive Safe

These days are all about keeping things fun and respectful. How we drive around each other ultimately decides how much fun we all have. Remember:

Newbies: Hold your line, stay predictable, and move to the right with indicators when faster cars approach. Always check your mirrors!

Hold your line, stay predictable, and move to the right with indicators when faster cars approach. Always check your mirrors! Experienced Drivers: Use your left indicator to signal intent, and only go for gaps when they’re widening. Clean passes make for clean fun. And yes, check your mirrors too!

🅿️ Where We’ll Be

We’ll be based in the newly overhauled and expanded Nordschleife car park (more on that in an upcoming blog post!), offering plenty of space for you and your car.

Signing On:

Evening Before: Available the night before each event, typically in the e-sports lounge near the Nürburgring Boulevard.

Available the night before each event, typically in the e-sports lounge near the Nürburgring Boulevard. Event Day Morning: Starts at 7 a.m. (a bit later in November to avoid the frost!) in the outer car park.

Parking:

Trailers, support vehicles, and family cars should all be parked in the outer car parks, keeping the main spaces free for track-prepped cars.

🏁 Book Your Place

Spots fill up fast, and early bird pricing is only available until January 1st, 2025. Visit circuit-days.co.uk/nurburgring to reserve your place now. Don’t forget to use code BTG to save an extra £10 and support this blog!

Looking forward to seeing you in 2025 for fast laps, big smiles, and unforgettable days at the Nürburgring!

