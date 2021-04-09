Speculation rises on WRC Nürburgring rumours

Rally cars going around the Nordschleife backwards is nothing new, but World Rally Championship cars? Those are the rumours over at rallye-magazin.de right now.

…the focus of the German World Championship is to shift in the direction of the Nürburgring in the future. The tests in the vineyards along the Moselle will be preserved, as will the legendary armor plate on the military site in Baumholder.”

A lot of these rumours hinge on the fact that WRC Promotor GmbH (the WRC promotion company) is now also the promoter of the World Rallycross Championship. This year the WRX enjoys not one, but TWO races on the rallycross-conversion of Nürburgring’s Müllenbachschleife. They will be held back-to-back on July 31st and August 1st, representing 25% of the European races.

When you consider this cordial relationship between promoter and circuit-operator, with the wrapping-up of the ADAC Saarland organisation, this possibility becomes even more intriguing.

These possibilities are being mooted for a 2022 Rally Germany, which also opens the door to a dream double-header: World Rally And World Rallycross in the same week at the same place.

What do you think? Should WRC visit the Nürburgring? Would the Nordschleife make a great special stage?

If you want to see more of the Nürburgring being driven backwards, check out this video below:

