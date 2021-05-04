The details behind that €70,000 Manthey upgrade package

As the 992 GT3 looms on the horizon, Manthey Racing have dropped another super-hot Nürburgring laptime to remind us all of their new, megabucks, 991.2 upgrade packages.

Before we go much further, let’s review the current hierarchy of Porsche 911 fastest laptimes on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. All of these Nürburgring laptimes are set on the full 20.832km course:

Fastest Porsche 911 GT3 Nürburgring Nordschleife Laptimes

6m44.749s Manthey GT2.RS 991 6m54.340 Manthey GT3.RS 991.2 6m59.930 Porsche GT3 992 circa 7m01s Manthey GT3.RS 991

You noticed the italics, right? And the word “circa”? Well that’s because I’m trying to use the official Nürburgring measurement of a laptime set start-to-finish over the whole 20.832km Nordschleife. And Manthey only did a shorter 20.6km laptime with their first Manthey Racing 911 GT3RS car (which, interestingly, has been taken offline now).

Next let’s gloss over the fact that the ridiculous GT2.RS laptime was set all the way back in 2018 – Manthey did want to update this time with the latest version of the kit. Unfortunately, it’s no secret that fast Kev didn’t finish that lap. Oh well, on with the show…

€70,092, please

Yes, you read that correctly. But I can assure you that if you do choose to buy a kit, it does include all labour and setup charges. Total price for the green lap record setup you see above? That will be €70,092, please. And you’d better add a full set of Pilot Sport Cup 2Rs while you’re at it.

UPDATE: For my global readers, you can buy the kit and have it fitted in an expanding number of territories, including but not limited to; UK, Switzerland, Dubai, Japan, China and Australia. Speak to Manthey to learn more.

This kit might drastically improve the performance of, arguably, the world’s finest OEM trackday warrior, but it’s well within the realm of diminishing returns. Just the two carbon-fibre speed-discs amount to nearly €4777!

In order to better something that’s already 95% pure perfection, your wallet needs to be deep, and your commitment to the cause absolutely total. But what did you expect? This is Manthey Racing. Le Mans, Nürburgring, Spa-Francorchamps. It’s as close to Factory as you can get without a works driver contract.

And just look at it! If there’s a finer, road-legal, version of the current Porsche supercar, please let me know.

Watch the onboard video, and weep with joy

The lap-time video, if you haven’t watched it yet, is included below. It is so fast, so tidy, that I had to watch it twice. The speeds are remarkable. Even with that incredible aero, the 911.2 GT3.RS hits 270kmh (168mph) before Schwedenkreuz.

But the v-minimum through Schwedenkreuz? An INSANE 240kmh (149mph), verified by GPS.

I mean, words nearly fail me. That’s slicks and downforce levels of performance. That’s absurd. Watch for yourself below:

I’m no stranger to the 991 GT3, and 991 GT3.RS, having lapped both of them around the Nürburgring extensively. But I’m still in awe at what Manthey can do to an-already-awesome car, designed by a manufacturer who are at the top of their game already.

Of course, my brain is telling me what else I could buy with €70k, and it includes a nice track car, a full season of trackdays and even some racing. But, I don’t think any of the Porsche-isti will care about that. So let’s end there.

If you’d like to find out more, visit the official Manthey Racing Products page

Also, here’s the official Manthey 991.2 GT3RS Price List in PDF form.

