[ONBOARD] 6m56s! Kévin Estre blasts Nordschleife in new GT3 RS

As reported on earlier in the week by BTG, Porsche’s amazing 520hp GT3 RS did indeed go sub-7 several times during Monday’s exclusive test session.

And strap in tight, get the swear-jar in front of you, ready to receive all of your pocket change, because here’s the video proof of just how loony-awesome Kévin can drive a Porsche:





I have literally lost count of the missed apices, wobbly entries and mid-corner throttle adjustments that would normally spell disaster (or at least lost time) for any normal driver.

But Kévin Estre, factory Porsche pilot, is obviously not normal. Because, back-to-back, this horror-show of a lap was still a few tenths faster than the far-more-precise Lars Kern, who was also driving on the same day.

I am deeply impressed with both the car and the driving. Big flat-six revving to 9000rpm all the way up Kesselchen. PDK ‘box dropping the ratios, mid-corner without even upsetting the tyres. Kevin’s reactions, and the car’s, keeping the whole thing just inches from disaster.

I f*cking love it. I’m watching it again!

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE FOLLOWS:

Porsche works race driver Kévin Estre set a lap time in 6:56.4 minutes with the 520-hp GT3 RS (911 GT3 RS: combined fuel consumption 12.8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 291 g/km). The Frenchman’s lap time was 24 seconds faster than the best time achieved with the previous GT3 RS model. Porsche development driver Lars Kern was sharing driving duties with Estre. Following the 918 Spyder and the 911 GT2 RS, the new GT3 RS is the third production Porsche sports car with a notarised lap time of less than seven minutes on the world’s most demanding race track, known as the ‘Green Hell’. As is customary for record drives, the time was measured around the 20.6-kilometre lap. Frank Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars, commented; “No other Porsche model gets as close to racing as the new GT3 RS. Many innovative ideas from top-level motorsport were transferred; for example, from the 911 GT3 R. This is what our philosophy for GT models is about: Highest technology must be fascinating but tangible. In this regard there is no harder test for our ideas than the Nordschleife.” The outstanding power of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line, added; “All four lap times of both drivers were below seven minutes and only tenths of a second apart. This proves not only the outstanding power of the GT3 RS, but also its extraordinary driveability at the limit. A perfectly composed overall system allows for highly dynamic performance even with a relatively modest engine power. For a driver, each of the car’s thousands of parts have to feel like one – that’s an unbeatable strength of the GT3 RS. And what especially delights me is how much fun Lars and Kévin had when driving that car.” Lars Kern, development driver, Kévin Estre, work driver (l-r), 911 GT3 RS, Nürburgring-Nordschleife, 2018, Porsche AG

Kévin Estre (r) and Lars Kern drove the 911 GT3 RS at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife

29-year old Estre began the record lap at 11:40 am in ideal conditions, with 14 degree Celsius ambient and 18 degree Celsius track temperature. “This lap was a sensational experience for me”, he revealed afterwards. “Through the fast corners and on the brakes in particular, the GT3 RS is unbelievably close to our racing car GT3 R. This is also thanks to the new generation of tyres for road going sports cars. I like the engine of the GT3 RS a lot. Up to 9,000 revs per minute from a six-cylinder engine just feels fantastic. The sound is a dream and the torque is massive.” Since 2016 Kévin Estre belongs to the squad of Porsche works drivers. He competes with the Porsche 911 RSR in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) that includes the Le Mans 24-Hours. In the ADAC GT Masters he races the 911 GT3 R. At the Nürburgring the 911 GT3 RS was equipped with the latest generation of Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. Optimised especially for track day use, the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R is fully compliant with relevant EU and US law. The tyre (265/35 ZR 20 front and 325/30 ZR 21 rear) can soon be ordered at every Porsche Centre and selected dealers or tyre fitters. Its approved fitments include 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS. The 911 GT3 RS with motorsport-bred chassis and 383-kW (520-hp), four-litre, high- speed naturally aspirated engine had its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in early March this year. The high-performance sports car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 312 km/h. Source: Porsche Newsroom

