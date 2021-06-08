Travel restrictions hit UK Nordschleife trackdays hard – bargains to be had for locals!

While Europe has been slowly opening its internal borders over the last month, the English Channel has been getting harder to cross, not easier. This has effected the Destination Nurburgring and Circuit-Days events the most, with more cancellations being registered every day as the events gets nearer.

Currently Germany demands everybody from the UK to quarantine in place for at least 10 days on arrival. Only very limited exemptions apply (for example to diplomatic workers and ‘essential’ transportation staff). This situation might change at any time, but as deadlines for ferry and hotel rebookings draw closer, more and more customers are choosing to re-schedule their trackday for later in the year. Both Circuit-Days and Destination Nurburgring have already totally rescheduled entire events from April and May.

But the June and July dates are less easy to move, now that Germany is officially open for business. The Destination Nuerburgring trackday, which will run this Friday, is now barely half-full. And the same can be said of the BTG/Circuit-Days events scheduled for June 29th and July 2nd.

The good news?

For the Circuit-Days events, we have a limited number of places available at the Christmas Special Offer prices. Using the code BTG means you can book your trackday place for just £499 (less than €600!). That’s for an open-pitlane Nurburgring trackday with limited attendees. You don’t need me to tell you that those prices are highly unusual for a Summer trackday at the Nordschleife!

Click here to book your Nordschleife trackday, and use code BTG to get your £100 discount. I’m working on a deal for Rent4Ring too, aimed at arrive-and-drive, with unlimited KMs. I’ll post those price to facebook.com/rent4ring soon.

Darren Langeveld’s in the same position with the DN “Super Street” event this Friday. His post shows prices of £549 or €638 for those able to get to the ‘Ring this week. Another veritable bargain by normal standards:

I know this comes as bad news and good news for BTGers the world over, but I look forward to seeing you here.

UPDATED: Rent4Ring Special Deals!

Fancy joining in on the BTG/Circuit Days fun? Need a car? Get an entry to the event for one driver, plus UNLIMITED kms in one of these awesome rentals (all with full #ringtool set-up by myself and the R4R team):

R4R Suzuki Swift Sport (136hp) €1499

R4R Suzuki Swift Turbo (180hp/300Nm!) €1999

Drop us a line at info@rent4ring.de or on socials.

