RingTested Ringtools Video

FEATURE: Driving a perfect Ford Focus #RINGTOOL over the Nürburgring Nordschleife

4 days ago
Dale Lomas

Melvin’s story is similar to many of us Nürburgring fans. He bought his first “fast” car, a 2006 Ford Focus ST, and he wanted to make it faster. But where many might have cut their losses and swapped to a more suitable (maybe boring) car, Melvin looked the dealer in the eye and declared himself ALL-IN.

Now his Focus ST makes the 200km trip to the Nordschleife as many times per month as Melvin can manage!

It’s stripped, it’s caged. It’s running a built-and-forged motor with a “sensible” 400hp/500Nm on offer. The chassis is where this car shines though; Melvin’s Fast Ford is retro-fitted with the camber-friendly Revo-knuckles, and the driveshafts and Quaife LSD, from the hotter RS model.

And the latest addition? A full set of KW Competition coil-overs, installed and setup by Raeder Motorsport. This is a top-notch racing suspension solution, capable of handling the grip those big Nankang AR-1 semislicks are generating.

Does it sound like a car you’d like to lap? If so, please check out my video driving this 2006 Ford Focus ST over the Nürburgring below:

Liked it? Take a second to support Dale Lomas on Patreon!

Comments

comments

Related Posts

RingTested Ringtools Video

VIDEO: Testing the 800Nm Weber M2 #ringtool

21 hours ago
Dale Lomas
RingTested Ringtools Video Video

PATREON EXCLUSIVE: A second lap in Melvin’s Ford Focus!

3 days ago
Dale Lomas
Nürburgring News Ringtools Touristenfahrten Video

VIDEO: Driving Richard’s crazy S2000-powered classic Alfa Giulia

1 week ago
Dale Lomas
RingTested Video

ONBOARD: Caterham Super Seven 1600 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife

2 months ago
Dale Lomas