VIDEO: Nürburgring TF in the ’90s was just as awesome as you think it was

Welcome to 1996. A water-cooled Porsche 911 was still two years away. The Red Hot Chilli Peppers were cutting edge. It was impossible to ride a GSX-R or without your neon-coloured paddock jacket. Oh, and the number 1 hit in Germany that year was “Zehn Kleine Jägermeister” by Die Toten Hosen

But that’s not why you clicked is it? It’s because the Nürburgring Nordschleife was open for touristenfahrten nearly every weekend, and a YouTuber has actually taken the time to digitise and upload some random TF incidents from an October trip.

The following clips are all shot within a few days of each other, all from the vantage point of Adenauer Forst. Just like the classic Rhapsodie In Blech, it’s a highlights reel of beginners running way too hot into the decreasing radius corner.

There are so many classic machines to see here, but the guy getting his wife to take a photo of him is my favourite “did that really just happen?” moment!

Enjoy! Video link

