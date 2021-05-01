RingTested Ringtools Video

VIDEO: Testing the 800Nm Weber M2 #ringtool

21 hours ago
Dale Lomas

For my third #ringtool test, I was lucky enough to be given the keys to one of the fastest BMW M2s at the Nürburgring. Philipp has built SIX of these up-rated BMW M2 Competitions so far.

These brand-new and nearly-new M2 Competitions were stripped down to the bare-shell, blessed with a webbed-to-the-chassis WTCC-style rollcage, and then built back up with the best components to be road-legal #ringtools. The biggest mechanical change is the M4 GT4 rear-end, comprising of subframe and suspension arms, along with a raised differential to keep the drive-shafts happy.

But I’m giving too much away, watch the video of me interviewing Philipp, and lapping his M2 around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and you’ll learn more:

