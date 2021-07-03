Watch this Volvo wagon go sub-8 at the Nürburgring!

This week we’ve enjoyed not one, but TWO BTG/Circuit Days exclusive open-pitlane trackdays. And one of the many things I was looking forward to was meeting Emiel’s awesome Volvo 850R #ringtool! Bad news first; early in the morning, before I could get my grubby mitts on it, his Swedish chariot broke a driveshaft! The good news? Emiel stuck a GoPro in for his ‘warm-up’ session, and captured this wonderful onboard lap.

Luckily for me, Emiel is already booked on to the next BTG Circuit Days trackday on Monday October 11th (which you can book here using discount code BTG). I figuratively can’t wait to get inside this thing (but I have to).

Both our trackdays went fantastically well this week, with hundreds of safe and fast laps, and not a single unplanned stoppage.

Read more about this 850R #ringtool on BTG here, or follow Emiel on instagram here.

