Rock Am Ring returns to the Nürburgring

After two years away, Germany’s biggest open-air rock festival will return to the Nürburgring in 2017. This is big news for many of the local businesses, but also signals a move towards ‘normality’ for the new Nürburgring management.

The massive Rock Am Ring festival dates back to 1985, when it was planned as a one-off event on the then-new Nürburgring F1 track. Nowadays it’s part of the history of the ‘Ring, and it was a massive loss for Nürburg when a contract renewal couldn’t be negotiated after 2014. The concert then moved to Mendig airfield for 2015 and 2016, though this year’s event was blighted by heavy storms and lightning strikes, with the third day completely cancelled.

Despite the massive amount of money made by local hotels and restaurants, there will be many motorsports fans who are less pleased with the news:

With the Nordschleife playing campsite to the countless thousands of concert goers, the aftermath is usually horrific.

Not to mention the fact that the event normally wipes out a full week of ‘normal’ touristenfahrten and motorsports.

Though, to be honest, there are many locals (myself included) who just try and leave the area for 7 days.

NOTE: The Nordschleife is used as camping for Rock Am Ring, so that means it stays closed to public laps for about 7 days. Considering that the N24 is the week before, that means there will be little in the way of Touristenfahrten from May 22nd until at least June 5th or 6th.

Official PDF here and press release below:

„Willkommen Zuhause“: Rock am Ring zurück am Nürburgring

Veranstalter und Rennstrecke einigen sich über Rückkehr

Termin für RAR 2017 am Nürburgring: 2. bis 4. Juni 2017

Headliner: Die Toten Hosen, Rammstein und System of a Down

Nürburg. Rock am Ring kehrt zurück zu seiner Gründungsstätte. Vom 2. bis 4. Juni 2017 wird Deutschlands populärstes Open-Air-Festival wieder am Nürburgring stattfinden. Passend zum 90. Geburtstag der Rennstrecke kehren somit auch die Rock-am-Ring-Urgesteine „Die Toten Hosen“ als Headliner zurück in „ihr Wohnzimmer“, gemeinsam mit „Rammstein“, „System of A Down“ und vielen weiteren Bands. 1985 wurde der Nürburgring zur Gründungsstätte von „Rock am Ring“. Viele weitere Jahre sollten folgen, bis die letzten beiden Ausgaben des Festivals nicht mehr an der Rennstrecke stattfanden. Nach zwei Jahren der Abwesenheit, einigten sich nun Nürburgring und Veranstalter auf eine Rückkehr. „Wir freuen uns, dass wir ein Stück Nürburgring-Geschichte, welches die Menschen hier drei Jahrzehnte lang begeistert hat, zurückgewinnen konnten.“, erklärt der Geschäftsführer der capricorn NÜRBURGRING GmbH, Mirco Markfort. „Auf uns wartet nun ein tolles Doppel-Jubiläum: 90 Jahre Nürburgring und zum 30. Mal Rock am Ring am Nürburgring.“ Der bereits angelaufene Ticketverkauf für Rock am Ring geht unvermindert weiter und alle bereits erstandenen Eintrittskarten behalten ihre Gültigkeit. Nähere Infos gibt es hierzu auf www.rock-am-ring.com.

Links: www.nuerburgring.de | www.rock-am-ring.de

Comments

comments