A treasure-trove of old VLN and N24 onboards just dropped on to Youtube

Before Manthey-Raeder there was Raeder Motorsport. Before that, there was the Raeder brothers and Breuer Rennsport-Technik. And there was a Mitsubishi Evo VIII running slicks, carrying big aero and pushing Porsches out of its way. The year was 2007, and an onboard camera system wasn’t as simple as bolting in a GoPro.

Pre-GT3, the VLN and N24 races were full of street cars and production models, modified and made into racing cars capable of conquering the Nürburgring Nordschleife for hours at a time.

You can see for yourself what it looked like, thanks to race-media.tv, who just dumped HOURS of archive onboard Nordschleife race footage from the 2000s on to their Youtube channel.

What do you want to see? HJ Stuck in a Z4M? They’ve got you covered.

What about an S2000 blasting through late qualifying, a gloaming sunset, past the building site of the soon-to-be-ringºarena and roller coaster? Oh, go on then.

And as for that afore-mentioned EvoVII, that’s here too.

In fact, if you read the video description, there are hours of footage to review:

Race-media.tv Onboard Classix / VLN 3. Lauf 2007 Track: Nürburgring Nordschleife (DEU) Car: Mitsubishi Evo VIII (#160​) Driver: Christoph Breuer Team: Raeder Motorsport more 2007 motorsport videos:

