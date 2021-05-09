A treasure-trove of old VLN and N24 onboards just dropped on to Youtube

Before Manthey-Raeder there was Raeder Motorsport. Before that, there was the Raeder brothers and Breuer Rennsport-Technik. And there was a Mitsubishi Evo VIII running slicks, carrying big aero and pushing Porsches out of its way. The year was 2007, and an onboard camera system wasn’t as simple as bolting in a GoPro.
Pre-GT3, the VLN and N24 races were full of street cars and production models, modified and made into racing cars capable of conquering the Nürburgring Nordschleife for hours at a time.
You can see for yourself what it looked like, thanks to race-media.tv, who just dumped HOURS of archive onboard Nordschleife race footage from the 2000s on to their Youtube channel.
What do you want to see? HJ Stuck in a Z4M? They’ve got you covered.
What about an S2000 blasting through late qualifying, a gloaming sunset, past the building site of the soon-to-be-ringºarena and roller coaster? Oh, go on then.
And as for that afore-mentioned EvoVII, that’s here too.
In fact, if you read the video description, there are hours of footage to review:
